This is what Richie Wellens said about referee Trevor Kettle following Plymouth defeat
Richie Wellens could not contain his frustration with referee Trevor Kettle after seeing his side lose to two penalties at Plymouth Argyle.
The Doncaster Rovers boss thought his side were in control at 1-0 up and the first penalty – awarded midway through the second half – changed the momentum of the game.
Wellens accepted that Kyle Knoyle’s challenge on Ryan Broom probably was a foul.
But he accused Kieran Agard of diving to win the second penalty in stoppage time after a coming together with Rovers goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg.
“They wouldn’t have scored apart from a penalty or a counter attack,” said Wellens.
"Second half, up until the penalty, we were in control.
"When you get to the Premier League they have VAR. They [referees] don’t change the momentum of the game. Referees at this level change the momentum.
"There’s been nine yellow cards today. Nine! There’s not been one bad tackle.
"There’s not been a touchline altercation. It was very respectful between the fourth official and myself and myself and Lowey [Ryan Lowe, Plymouth manager] who I’ve got a lot of time for.
"My kit man text through ‘Who’s the referee?’ beforehand. It’s a running joke. No one wants him [to referee their game]. It’s been like that for years and years.”