This is what Richie Wellens said about referee Trevor Kettle following Plymouth defeat

Trevor Kettle. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images

The Doncaster Rovers boss thought his side were in control at 1-0 up and the first penalty – awarded midway through the second half – changed the momentum of the game.

Wellens accepted that Kyle Knoyle’s challenge on Ryan Broom probably was a foul.

But he accused Kieran Agard of diving to win the second penalty in stoppage time after a coming together with Rovers goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg.

“They wouldn’t have scored apart from a penalty or a counter attack,” said Wellens.

"Second half, up until the penalty, we were in control.

"When you get to the Premier League they have VAR. They [referees] don’t change the momentum of the game. Referees at this level change the momentum.

"There’s been nine yellow cards today. Nine! There’s not been one bad tackle.

"There’s not been a touchline altercation. It was very respectful between the fourth official and myself and myself and Lowey [Ryan Lowe, Plymouth manager] who I’ve got a lot of time for.