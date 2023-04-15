This is what Danny Schofield said after Doncaster Rovers' draw at Harrogate Town

Rovers led 2-0 at the EnviroVent Stadium courtesy of goals either side of the break from Aidan Barlow and Luke Molyneux.

But they could not see the game out as Luke Armstrong almost immediately halved the deficit following some poor defending and Tom Eastman struck the equaliser on the hour mark.

Rovers’ depleted team was also without Tommy Rowe who missed out through injury.

Danny Schofield. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

The point actually moved Rovers up a place to 14th in the League Two table but they have now taken just six points from the last 36 available.

“I’m disappointed overall,” said Schofield, who again felt the wrath of Rovers’ travelling support.

“To be leading 2-0 and concede two goals in the manner that we did was frustrating so it’s a feeling of disappointment rather than it’s a good away point.

“The goals we scored were excellent and we were 2-0 up and in control but then we’ve not been able to deal with how they went more direct and had the first and second contacts. We didn’t have the capability or the impact we wanted in those moments.

“It was a scrap and a battle in the second half and I felt the lads fought really well in moments but there were some key moments that let us down today.

“They started putting more direct balls into our last lines. The ball was coming in from a deeper area and we weren’t getting those first contacts.

“We also started losing a lot of second balls in the middle of the pitch which I felt in the first half we did really well.”

Schofield added: “I feel as though the lads gave everything. They’re playing to their level and capability.

“We speak about winning the fight and competing – we’ve got a lot of young players on the pitch and I feel as though they are doing that. They’re giving all they’ve got.

“The lads are very down in the dressing room. There’s a real togetherness and they’re fighting for each other.

“The last three performances have been much better. We’ve been in the game against Gillingham, in the game against Grimsby and again conceded two goals which were avoidable and today it’s similar.

"But we can’t keep saying that. We’ve got to keep fighting and keep looking for that win. There’s plenty of belief in the players that we can win games from now to the end of the season.”