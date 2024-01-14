This is how Grant McCann reacted to Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Newport County

Grant McCann was left to bemoan his Doncaster Rovers side’s profligacy in front of goal following Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Newport County.

The hosts had some good chances to go ahead in the game but, just as was the case during last weekend’s loss at Harrogate Town, they failed to capitalise when on top.

And Rovers were punished for that lack of ruthless edge deep in stoppage-time when Seb Palmer-Houlden got in front of Tom Nixon at the far post to convert Lewis Payne’s cross from the right.

“We certainly shouldn’t have lost,” McCann reflected. “I think that we were the better team overall.

Owen Bailey in the thick of the action. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

“But, at the end of the day, the chances we have created, particularly in the first half, and the good chance in the second, they have got to go in, particularly when you’re on top.

“They are opportunities that we should score, it’s as simple as that - and then the game looks different.

“I’ve spoken before about goals that we’ve conceded and errors that we’ve made for goals going in, but today we should be 2-0 or 3-0 up. These are chances that we just can’t miss, and I’ve said that to the players.”

Disappointed though he was to lose the game, McCann was at least able to take some consolation from Rovers’ overall display.

“We’ve got to take the positives out of the performance, that’s for sure,” he added. “I thought the performance was good.

“Newport are a tough team to play against. I thought they started quite brightly, but from about 10 minutes in, we were in control.

“It could very easily have been a different day for us. We passed the ball well, we were controlled, we got into good areas. Just that last bit was missing.

“We had three debutants on the pitch, they all did very well, you can see that they are going to help us and improve us going forwards.

“So, the players can keep their heads held high in terms of the performance, but we ultimately we need to take the chances to turn it into a really good performance.”

Saturday’s result leaves Rovers 20th in the League Two standings, but nine points clear of the drop zone.