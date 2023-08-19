This is how Grant McCann reacted to Doncaster Rovers' 3-1 defeat to Notts County

Macauley Langstaff (2) and Jodi Jones made the Magpies’ domination count on the scoresheet before Deji Sotona scored an injury time consolation effort for Rovers.

The visitors were impressive and stylish in possession and ran out comfortable winners, while Rovers completely failed to impose themselves and conceded three goals which led from crosses into the box.

McCann said: "We know how they play – they’re a possession-based team – but for all of their play in the first half we had three very good opportunities which we should make count and we don’t.

Richard Wood goes up for a header. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

"And then we concede from a cross into our box. We leave someone who scored 40-odd goals last year free, which is unacceptable – and it happens again straight after half time. We don’t pick him up, he’s in the middle of our goal and it’s a tap-in.

"We’ve given ourselves a mountain to climb when that happens.

"It’s not a good performance from us by any stretch of the imagination but fair play to Notts County, they played well.”

He added: “If you watch the first goal back we don’t sprint and close him [John Bostock] down quick enough. We let him just cross the ball.

"This is something we have to improve on.

“What I see at the moment is teams with more energy and more aggression than us out of possession and that’s something I can’t live with.

"I can live with getting beat when a team is head and shoulders above us and stuff like that. At times today Notts County were – they’ve been together for a while.

"But I can’t live with people not running and working and things like that. That’s on us.

"I don’t know why that’s the case. There’s a lot of questions for me and my staff to speak about this evening and tomorrow.

"There’s a long way to go in the season – we can’t keep saying this though.