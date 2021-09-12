This is how Doncaster Rovers' defeat at Wigan Athletic played out

DW Stadium. Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Wigan have taken 10 points from their opening five games in League One – and those five games were against Sunderland, Rotherham, Wycombe, Charlton and Portsmouth.

Bottom of the league Rovers have just one point on the board and have not managed a goal in seven successive games in all competitions.

They also come into this match on the back of a humiliating 6-0 defeat at home to Rotherham United in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night.

Can Richie Wellens’ men kick-start their season? Keep refreshing this page for all the latest updates.

Teams

Rovers: Dahlberg, Knoyle, Williams, Olowu, Rowe, Galbraith (Gardner 70), Smith (Bostock 79), Close, Seaman (Vilca 57), Hiwula, Dodoo. Subs: Jones, Horton, Greaves, Ravenhill.

Wigan: Amos, Power, Whatmough, Watts, Darikwa, Naylor, Cousins, Lang (Edwards 79), Keane, McClean (Jones 79), Wyke (Humphrys 86). Subs: Tickle, Pearce, Tilt, Bayliss.

FULL TIME: Wigan Athletic 2 Doncaster Rovers 1

GOALS: Rowe 22, Keane 24, 52

90: That’s it. Rovers did okay in the first half without pulling up any trees but they never looked like scoring in that second half. This could be a long, old season.

89: Dodoo does really well to win a corner. Dahlberg is up. The corner is over-hit – that just about sums up this second half performance. Not good enough.

86: Hopefully I’ll jinx it by saying this but Wigan appear to be coasting to victory here.

79: Bostock replaces Smith. Vilca now playing just behind Dodoo with Hiwula from the left and Gardner on the right.

73: Hiwula’s gone up top with Dodoo. It’s 4-4-2 from Rovers as they try and find some attacking inspiration from somewhere.

70: Lang gets in behind but blasts over the bar. Gardner is on for Galbraith.

68: This game seems to be drifting away from Rovers. They’re offering very little threat going forward.

61: Lang shoots from distance but it’s gathered by Dahlberg.

57: Vilca replaces Seaman.

52: GOAL: Wigan lead 2-1. Rovers don’t really deal with a cross and Keane pokes it home from close range. The Rovers bench are convinced Keane was offside.

49: Dahlberg fists away another close range header from Watts. Good save.

48: Olowu goes into the book for a challenge Wyke.

46: We’re underway again. No changes at the break for either side.

Half time: Wigan have had more possession and more attempts but the sides go in level at the break.

45: Excellent reaction save from Dahlberg to keep out Watts’ close range header. Naylor’s flicked header just over from the resultant corner.

43: The half is petering out here. Wigan seeing plenty of the ball but not applying much pressure.

35: Dodoo has been quiet in general play but he certainly gives Rovers a presence up top. Hiwula and Seaman have been quiet.

31: Smith is booked for a late tackle on Naylor.

30: Richie Wellens has just been shown a yellow card, presumably for dissent.

28: That was Rovers’ first goal in 696 minutes by the way! To concede so quickly after scoring is a huge disappointment.

24: GOAL: Wigan are level immediately. Will Keane heads home from a free kick and it was all too easy.

22: GOAL: Rovers lead 1-0. Tommy Rowe fires home from the edge of the box. Dodoo sent across a rather hopeful cross and Rowe ghosted in to meet it with a fine finish.

20: Rovers slowly growing in confidence after Wigan started the better. Keane and Lang causing problems but Galbraith and Close are doing a decent screening job so far.

15: Mistake from Williams is almost punished. Williams ends up making amends by blocking Wigan’s shot on goal.

14: Rovers almost take the lead against the run of play. Dodoo just fails to get on the end of Knoyle’s cross.

11: Good break from Hiwula. Whatmough is booked for stopping him in his tracks. The freekick is completely wasted.

9: Rovers scramble a corner clear. Wigan have started this game with more intent.

5: Lang tries his luck from distance but it flies over the bar.

4: Close robbed by Keane but Knoyle mops up.