This is how Doncaster Rovers' defeat at Wigan Athletic played out
Things aren’t about to get any easier for Doncaster Rovers as they travel to the DW Stadium to face Wigan Athletic.
Wigan have taken 10 points from their opening five games in League One – and those five games were against Sunderland, Rotherham, Wycombe, Charlton and Portsmouth.
Bottom of the league Rovers have just one point on the board and have not managed a goal in seven successive games in all competitions.
They also come into this match on the back of a humiliating 6-0 defeat at home to Rotherham United in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night.
Can Richie Wellens’ men kick-start their season? Keep refreshing this page for all the latest updates.
Teams
Rovers: Dahlberg, Knoyle, Williams, Olowu, Rowe, Galbraith (Gardner 70), Smith (Bostock 79), Close, Seaman (Vilca 57), Hiwula, Dodoo. Subs: Jones, Horton, Greaves, Ravenhill.
Wigan: Amos, Power, Whatmough, Watts, Darikwa, Naylor, Cousins, Lang (Edwards 79), Keane, McClean (Jones 79), Wyke (Humphrys 86). Subs: Tickle, Pearce, Tilt, Bayliss.
FULL TIME: Wigan Athletic 2 Doncaster Rovers 1
GOALS: Rowe 22, Keane 24, 52
90: That’s it. Rovers did okay in the first half without pulling up any trees but they never looked like scoring in that second half. This could be a long, old season.
89: Dodoo does really well to win a corner. Dahlberg is up. The corner is over-hit – that just about sums up this second half performance. Not good enough.
86: Hopefully I’ll jinx it by saying this but Wigan appear to be coasting to victory here.
79: Bostock replaces Smith. Vilca now playing just behind Dodoo with Hiwula from the left and Gardner on the right.
73: Hiwula’s gone up top with Dodoo. It’s 4-4-2 from Rovers as they try and find some attacking inspiration from somewhere.
70: Lang gets in behind but blasts over the bar. Gardner is on for Galbraith.
68: This game seems to be drifting away from Rovers. They’re offering very little threat going forward.
61: Lang shoots from distance but it’s gathered by Dahlberg.
57: Vilca replaces Seaman.
52: GOAL: Wigan lead 2-1. Rovers don’t really deal with a cross and Keane pokes it home from close range. The Rovers bench are convinced Keane was offside.
49: Dahlberg fists away another close range header from Watts. Good save.
48: Olowu goes into the book for a challenge Wyke.
46: We’re underway again. No changes at the break for either side.
Half time: Wigan have had more possession and more attempts but the sides go in level at the break.
45: Excellent reaction save from Dahlberg to keep out Watts’ close range header. Naylor’s flicked header just over from the resultant corner.
43: The half is petering out here. Wigan seeing plenty of the ball but not applying much pressure.
35: Dodoo has been quiet in general play but he certainly gives Rovers a presence up top. Hiwula and Seaman have been quiet.
31: Smith is booked for a late tackle on Naylor.
30: Richie Wellens has just been shown a yellow card, presumably for dissent.
28: That was Rovers’ first goal in 696 minutes by the way! To concede so quickly after scoring is a huge disappointment.
24: GOAL: Wigan are level immediately. Will Keane heads home from a free kick and it was all too easy.
22: GOAL: Rovers lead 1-0. Tommy Rowe fires home from the edge of the box. Dodoo sent across a rather hopeful cross and Rowe ghosted in to meet it with a fine finish.
20: Rovers slowly growing in confidence after Wigan started the better. Keane and Lang causing problems but Galbraith and Close are doing a decent screening job so far.
15: Mistake from Williams is almost punished. Williams ends up making amends by blocking Wigan’s shot on goal.
14: Rovers almost take the lead against the run of play. Dodoo just fails to get on the end of Knoyle’s cross.
11: Good break from Hiwula. Whatmough is booked for stopping him in his tracks. The freekick is completely wasted.
9: Rovers scramble a corner clear. Wigan have started this game with more intent.
5: Lang tries his luck from distance but it flies over the bar.
4: Close robbed by Keane but Knoyle mops up.
1: Underway. Smith is the most advanced midfield man, with Galbraith and Close sitting.