'Things will change' - Grant McCann's warning to Doncaster Rovers players after Leyton Orient rout

Rovers chief Grant McCann. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Grant McCann says changes are coming as Doncaster Rovers look to rediscover their spark.

Rovers were hammered 4-0 at Leyton Orient on Saturday as their winless run in League One extended to five games. In truth, they never got going at Brisbane Road. Dom Ballard opened the scoring inside two minutes after Connor O'Riordan's error before Aaron Connolly arrowed in a second after Rovers failed to get out quick enough when defending a corner. A third arrived not long after half-time when a long punt forward by Orient's goalkeeper led to a comedy of errors from Rovers, allowing Ballard to tap in his second. And he completed his treble after a precise Connolly centre.

It's now well over a month since Rovers last tasted victory in the league. McCann has now suggested that heads could roll, starting with next weekend's home game with Northampton Town.

"My job is to now try and find that spark. Maybe I've been too loyal to some people," McCann said post-match in east London.

"Things will change and I've said to the players in the changing room that if you're not good enough for Doncaster then you end up dropping down the leagues. You drop down to League Two, or the National League. Is that where you really want to be? None of us want to be at that level. We did the hard graft last year to get to this level and this moment in time we're not seeing enough.

"The first half our quality was poor. But second half, the amount of balls we put across the edge of the box, cut-backs - but there was nobody there. We're giving these players the licence to get forward but at this moment the players aren't taking stuff on board. And that's on me.

"Whatever me or my coaching staff are saying or doing, it's not working. And we need to get to the bottom of it. I know they're good players because I see them every single day but it's about showing it out on the pitch.

"I need to find that spark again to get into this group and to understand where we are."