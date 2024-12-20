'Things happen quickly' - Doncaster Rovers transfer update as January window creeps into view
The Rovers chief made the admission with the opening of the January transfer window just 13 days away. McCann is not predicting a hugely busy month but is aiming to get one deal done as soon as is practically possible, with a loan bid for a "wide forward" already a fair way down the tracks.
He hasn't ruled out further incomings either, which has prompted the question over whether he may have to trim his squad by either terminating existing loans or sending others out on a temporary basis. Whilst he says he would not block any player wanting to leave the club, he insists that such a scenario has yet to rear its head within the current group.
Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's final home game of 2024, against Tranmere Rovers, McCann said: "Do I want to lose anyone? No. Will there be one or two players that want to go elsewhere and play football? Possibly.
"But ultimately, this isn't a window where we want to come out of it and have a weaker squad.
"Players are tied to this club under contract so it's our decision if they go or not. I'm not one to stand in anyone's way if they don't want to be here but I don't have any of those conversations because nobody's come and spoken to me like that. But it's January and agents talk and things can happen quickly so we're prepared for everything really."
Rovers follow up the Tranmere clash with a festive away double, at Walsall on Boxing Day and then Colchester three days later. Fleetwood Town then visit DN4 on New Year's Day.
