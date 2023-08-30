Doncaster's slide from Championship promotion hopefuls to propping up the Football League in the space of just two years has been tough to take for everyone connected with the club, not least those who pay their hard-earned money to follow the team up and down the country.

But it is hoped better times are on the horizon under Grant McCann despite a slow start to his second spell in charge.

Tonight’s visit of Premier League opposition in the Carabao Cup is a chance to pull off a historic upset that would be fondly remembered for years to come.

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Tommy Rowe.

Rovers have never beaten a top-flight side at the Eco-Power Stadium, their home since 2007.

Rowe admitted it had been an “unacceptable” start to the season, which has seen Doncaster lose four of their first five games in League Two.

“The goals we are giving away at the minute are a little bit too easy,” he said after individual mistakes cost the team more points against MK Dons at the weekend.

"Giving teams a harder chance to score against us is key, it’s the only way we can pick up points.

“We need to score more, we need to create more chances.”

Doncaster were booed off at half time at Stadium MK but roundly applauded by the 535 travelling fans after the final whistle following an improved second-half display.

"We have said this is a season when we want to get fans off their seats,” said Rowe.

"We are seeing the numbers coming in. We have got to keep them there.

"They have been very patient with us, now we have got to repay that. Hopefully Wednesday is an opportunity where we can do that.”

Rowe rejected suggestions there is no pressure on Doncaster with Everton also badly in need of a win after losing all three of their opening Premier League games.

Despite their underdog status, a heavy defeat would do Rovers no favours.

"There’s pressure for every game,” said Rowe. “But you have also got into it with a little bit of calmness and composure.