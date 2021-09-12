'They'll be fine' - Wigan manager's verdict on struggling Doncaster Rovers

Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Bottom of the league Rovers set their stall out to frustrate the home side and struggled to trouble Wigan goalkeeper Ben Amos.

Richie Wellens’ side never really looked like adding to Tommy Rowe’s 22nd minute strike – their first goal in more than 11 hours of football and only shot on target at the DW Stadium.

But Richardson praised Rovers’ efforts and said they were in a ‘false position’ in League One.

"I thought the response to their goal was excellent, and from there if there is one criticism it's that we should have scored more,” Richardson said of his own’s team’s performance.

"We had enough possession in enough good areas of the pitch, but overall the lads deserve good credit for the win today.

"It was never going to be an easy game,” he added.

"We said before the game Doncaster have too many good players and, in my opinion, are in a league position that is false.

"And I think that will tell through the season.

"If they keep on being as honest as they have so far this season, they'll be fine."

Will Keane’s double turned the game on its head and sent the Latics up to second in the early standings.

"I don't think you can afford to be giddy after this many games," said Richardson.

"Nothing is ever won in September, October, November, is it?

"If we happen to be up there in May, then we'll all be happy.

"But in the meantime it's more of the same from myself, and being mindful to keep making the small steps we're making.

"We're still growing to get back to where we think we need to be in the football pyramid.