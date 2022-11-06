The National League North leaders outplayed Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium to secure their place in the FA Cup second round.

"I feel our game was such that the way they played suited us as well,” said Widdrington, following his side’s memorable 1-0 victory.

"We didn’t come here and try and kick them off the pitch. We tried to play football and they do allow you to do that.

King's Lynn celebrate their victory against Rovers. Picture: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

"We had to put our 'A' game out there and I think that was probably as good a performance collectively as we've had for a while, and there's not a better time than to do it on a stage like this, is there?

"I'm hoping for their sake they get a plum draw in the next round because I think to a man they absolutely deserve it."

King’s Lynn took the game to Rovers from the outset and carved out several chances by playing an attractive brand of football.

It took until the 83rd minute for their winning goal to arrive – when Gold Omotayo headed in a long throw.

Widdrington said: "I thought we should have been ahead at half time but we weren’t and that has been an issue on occasions because we’ve been profligate in front of goal sometimes.

“But I don’t think we missed chances today, I think the goalkeeper made some good saves.

"We made some great patterns of play to get to where we wanted to get to and we didn’t miss many by missing the target which is good.