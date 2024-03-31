Some of the Doncaster Rovers fans who watched the 2-0 win at Crawley Town.Some of the Doncaster Rovers fans who watched the 2-0 win at Crawley Town.
These pics show the brilliant Doncaster Rovers fans who headed to Crawley Town

These pics show the brilliant Rovers fans who headed to Crawley on Good Friday.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Mar 2024, 06:09 BST

They saw Rovers maintain their red hot streak of form with a fine 2-0 victory.

Photographer Gareth Williams took these pictures of some of those in the away end. Take a look and see if someone you know is featured.

Doncaster Rovers' Tommy Rowe poses for a picture with fans.

1. Crawley 0 Rovers 2

Doncaster Rovers' Tommy Rowe poses for a picture with fans. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

2. Crawley 0 Rovers 2

Some of the Doncaster Rovers fans who watched the 2-0 win at Crawley Town. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

3. Crawley 0 Rovers 2

Some of the Doncaster Rovers fans who watched the 2-0 win at Crawley Town. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

4. Crawley 0 Rovers 2

Some of the Doncaster Rovers fans who watched the 2-0 win at Crawley Town. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

