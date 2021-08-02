These are the trialists that featured for Doncaster Rovers against Harrogate Town

Here we take a look at those that featured at Wetherby Road on Sunday.

DILLON BARNES

The goalkeeper came off the bench in the second half and could potentially join Rovers on loan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Barnsley midfielder Jacob Butterfield played on trial for Doncaster Rovers at Harrogate Town. Picture: Steve Flynn/AHPIX

Contracted to Queens Park Rangers, the 25-year-old saw an option taken up in his deal this summer to extend it by a further 12 months.

Barnes spent time in the academies of Barnet and Fulham. On leaving Craven Cottage he joined Colchester United, initially on a development deal and went on to make 30 appearances across four years.

QPR signed him in 2019 after he rejected a new contract with Colchester. He has yet to make a senior appearance for Rangers and spent last season on loan with Hibernian and Burton Albion.

JACOB BUTTERFIELD

The experienced midfielder was handed game time off the bench in the second half.

The skilful 31-year-old spent last season in Australia with Melbourne Victory, with whom he reached the last 16 of the Asian Champions League.

Butterfield broke through into senior football with Barnsley and established himself as one of the most exciting players in the second tier before joining Norwich City as a free agent.

Spells with Middlesbrough, Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Luton Town followed, along with loan moves to Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday, Crystal Palace and Bolton Wanderers.

LAMINE SHERIF

The former Accrington Stanley midfielder was on the bench for Rovers at Harrogate but did not feature in the game.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Leicester City before joining Accrington in 2019.

He made 12 appearances for Stanley in his first season but missed the entirety of the last campaign with a knee injury.

FAMILIAR FACES

Louis Reed and Dan Gardner both started a second consecutive game in the Rovers midfield.

Gardner turned in his best performance so far and capped the outing with a goal from distance. He has been with Rovers since the start of pre-season, featuring in three matches.

The outing was Reed’s fifth of pre-season.

Another long term trialist Shayon Harrison came off the bench in the second half.

*