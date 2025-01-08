Currently just eight points is the difference between Crewe in second spot and 13th-placed Bromley.

Five points split Crewe and Grimsby in 9th with all to play for in the second half of the season.

Doncaster suffered a setback at the weekend with defeat to Port Vale but they still remain in a good position to claim a promotion place.

Here we look at the latest promotion odds currently on offer with league sponsors SkyBet, running from least likely to most likely.

