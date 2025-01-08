Doncaster Rovers are seventh - two points off the top three - after the weekend defeat to Port Vale.Doncaster Rovers are seventh - two points off the top three - after the weekend defeat to Port Vale.
These are the latest promotion odds you can get as League Two shapes up to be on of the tightest seasons going, including Doncaster Rovers, Bromley, Walsall, Salford City and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
League Two is shaping up to be one of the tightest leagues around.

Currently just eight points is the difference between Crewe in second spot and 13th-placed Bromley.

Five points split Crewe and Grimsby in 9th with all to play for in the second half of the season.

Doncaster suffered a setback at the weekend with defeat to Port Vale but they still remain in a good position to claim a promotion place.

Here we look at the latest promotion odds currently on offer with league sponsors SkyBet, running from least likely to most likely.

Chesterfield have dropped off the pace after three defeats in a row.

Chesterfield have dropped off the pace after three defeats in a row. Photo: Tina Jenner

500/1

2. Swindon Town

500/1 Photo: Getty Images

100/1

3. Accrington Stanley

100/1 Photo: GettyImages

100/1

4. Tranmere Rovers

100/1 Photo: Getty Images

