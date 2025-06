Rovers beat another of League Two’s fancied sides at the weekend with the 1-0 win over Gillingham coming on the back of an equally good win at Port Vale.

It leaves Rovers top of the table after five games with four wins and one defeat.

But how likely are Rovers to win promotion this time around? Here we take a look at the latest SkyBet odds.

