Doncaster Rovers are 33/1 shots to win League One next season.Doncaster Rovers are 33/1 shots to win League One next season.
Doncaster Rovers are 33/1 shots to win League One next season.

These are the early odds for the 2025/26 League One winner and the prices you can get on Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale, Bradford City, AFC Wimbledon and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 28th May 2025, 06:00 BST
The odds are now out for the 2025/26 League One season with some great value out there if you have an early favourite in mind.

League newcomers Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town all predictably are amongst the early frontrunners to make a quick return to the Championsip.

Big hitters Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers will no doubt attract some punters for a good value price.

Rovers are unlikely to repeat last season’s title success, but stranger things have happened in football.

Whoever takes the title, it’s likely to be a much more competitive season than last time out, which saw cash-rich Birmingham City romp to the tile by 19 points with a record-breaking tally of 111 points,

Here are the latest odds, currently being offered by PaddyPower, to win the title.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on who will take the title. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Rovers news each day on our website, here.

4/1

1. Luton Town

4/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
13/2

2. Cardiff City

13/2 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
17/2

3. Plymouth Argyle

17/2 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
10/1

4. Stockport County

10/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBradford CityPort ValeCardiff CityHuddersfield Town
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice