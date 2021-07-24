These are the Doncaster Rovers trialists that played against Newcastle United

Trialist Shayon Harrison curls a shot onto the crossbar against Newcastle United. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

Richie Wellens fielded six trialists on the night, with two starting against the Magpies.

Here, we take a look at those involved for Rovers.

LOUIS REED

A third straight game for the former Peterborough United midfielder who played in the deep lying midfield role after starting the game.

He enjoyed a fruitful partnership with both Matt Smith and Ben Close and played some excellent passes to bring others into the game.

A shot from distance from the 23-year-old led to Rovers’ opening goal and the clamour for a deal to be offered to Reed is only growing.

SHAYON HARRISON

Another starter, the 24-year-old was a lively presence on the right of the front three and, other than keeper Louis Jones, was the only one to play the full 90 minutes.

The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster showed good pace, directness and linked up well with others. He also hit the bar with an excellent curling effort from the corner of the box.

CHARLIE COLKETT

The only one of Rovers’ original group of trialists to feature against Newcastle, the 24-year-old played on the right of the midfield three after coming off the bench in the second half.

The former Chelsea youngster played a few searching passes through the middle before being subbed off late with an injury.

DAN CROWLEY

A recent arrival to training with Rovers, the 23-year-old was part of Hull City’s League One title winning side last season, on loan from Birmingham City.

Released by the Blues at the end of last season, Crowley operated in the deep lying midfield role when introduced in the second half.

He was lively in the middle of the park, showing quick feet but also tenacity in closing down the opposition and making tackles.

Crowley started his career with Arsenal and had loan spells with Barnsley, Oxford United and Go Ahead Eagles before moving to Dutch side Willem in 2017. He moved to Birmingham in 2019 on a two-year deal.

MAX STATHAM

Another new arrival, the centre half came off the bench in the second half.

The 20-year-old came through the ranks at Tottenham before switching to Watford last September to be part of their U23s.

He was released at the start of the summer.

JAYDEN ONEN

Former Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Brighton scholar Onen played on the left of the front three following his introduction.

He looked determined to make an impression and got a few shots away.

WHO DID NOT PLAY

Dan Gardner continues to train with Rovers but has not featured in a friendly since the first one at Rossington. He took part in the warm-up before this game despite not being involved.

Aidan Barlow missed the game through illness but is likely to be back soon.

*