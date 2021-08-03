These are the Doncaster Rovers games that will be available for streaming this season

Supporters became accustomed to streaming Rovers matches via the iFollow service last season with crowds not permitted due to restrictions surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

While fans are allowed back into stadiums without restrictions in the coming campaign, certain games will still be available to watch online in the UK at a cost of £10.

In League One, all midweek games can be shown live on iFollow, meaning Rovers’ trip to Accrington Stanley on August 17 should be their first match available online.

Several Doncaster Rovers matches will be broadcast live this season

The exception would be if a midweek game is selected to be shown by Sky Sports, who will take the broadcast rights.

Any game that kicks off between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on a Saturday will not be permitted to be broadcast, in line with a convention that dates back to the 1960s.

This will also be the case during international weekends.

Papa John’s Trophy matches taking place during the week will also be shown live on iFollow, with the exception of the semi-finals and final.

International viewers will be able to watch any League One and Papa John’s Trophy matches, either at the weekend or in midweek, for the equivalent price of £10.

No Carabao Cup matches will be available on iFollow while the Football Association are set to confirm plans for the FA Cup at a later date.

Rovers matches set to be available on iFollow this season (subject to change):

August 17 - Accrington Stanley (a)

September 7 - Rotherham United (h) - PJT

September 21 - Manchester City U21 (h) - PJT

September 28 - Ipswich Town (a)

October 19 - Gillingham (a)

November 9 - Scunthorpe United (a) - PJT

November 23 - Bolton Wanderers (a)

December 7 - Oxford United (h)

December 29 - Cambridge United (a)

February 8 - Ipswich Town (h)

February 22 - Accrington Stanley (h)

April 15 - Bolton Wanderers (h)

April 18 - Shrewsbury Town (a)

