The League One promotion battle should be another competitive one.placeholder image
The League One promotion battle should be another competitive one.

These are the chances of Doncaster Rovers, Lincoln City, Blackpool and Reading finishing in the top six of League One next season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 17th Jun 2025, 12:01 BST
It’s a pretty unlikely scenario, but stranger things have happened in football than Rovers finishing in the top six next season.

There’s plenty of big-hitters in League One this season who will all fancy their chances of a top six finish or better.

But there is often one surprise team who buck the trend and fight for an unlikely top six spot.

The bookies have priced just four clubs as odds on for a top six spot in what is a very congested market.

Here are the latest odds, currently being offered by William Hill, to finish in the top six.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on who will take the title. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Rovers news each day on our website, here.

4/11

1. Luton Town

4/11 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
8/11

2. Huddersfield Town

8/11 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
4/5

3. Cardiff City

4/5 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
5/6

4. Plymouth Argyle

5/6 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Lincoln CityBlackpoolReadingLeague One
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice