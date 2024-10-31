Crewe's Mickey Demetriou has been rated as League Two's best player so far this season.placeholder image
Crewe's Mickey Demetriou has been rated as League Two's best player so far this season.

These are the 20 players said to be setting the benchmark in League Two this season, including players from Doncaster Rovers, Notts County, Salford City and Bromley

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 31st Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
The League Two season is now into the second quarter of the campaign – and there are already some players who are really standing out.

This list – of the top 20 performers – has been compiled by the whoscored.com website and rates the best players around League Two so far this season..

It features some familiar faces, who have taken the step up a division in their stride, as well as players impressing at their new clubs after summer moves.

The list includes just one Rovers star, who has a season rating of 7.23

Who do you think are the star players so far this season? Join the debate on our social media platforms.

7.73

1. Mickey Demetriou (Crewe Alexandra)

7.73 Photo: Getty Images

7.56

2. Andy Cook (Bradford City)

7.56 Photo: Getty Images

7.45

3. Omar Bugiel (AFC Wimbledon)

7.45 Photo: Getty Images

7.40

4. Jayden Stockley (Port Vale)

7.40 Photo: Getty Images

