Arthur Okonkwo, currently on loan at Wrexham from Arsenal, is said to be the most valuable player in League Two.Arthur Okonkwo, currently on loan at Wrexham from Arsenal, is said to be the most valuable player in League Two.
These are said to be the 20 most valuable players in League Two right now, including Doncaster Rovers, Stockport County, Gillingham, MK Dons and Salford City stars - picture gallery

These are said to be the top 20 most valuable players in League Two right now
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT

The list has been compiled by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and includes plenty of players from big-hitting clubs such as MK Dons, Wrexham and Stockport County.

But, perhaps oddly, there are no players from title-chasing Mansfield Town or Notts County amongst the list.

So who are the most valuable players around League Two? Here are the top 20 most valuable players.

Give us your thoughts on who your most valuable player is and why via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Rovers news here.

£1.74m

1. Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham, on loan from Arsenal)

£1.74m Photo: David Price

£870,000

2. Louie Barry (Stockport County)

£870,000 Photo: George Wood

£782,000

3. Fankaty Dabo (Forest Green Rovers)

£782,000 Photo: Alex Pantling

£782,000

4. Nick Powell (Stockport County)

£782,000 Photo: Nathan Stirk

