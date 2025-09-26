Doncaster Rovers suffered a second straight defeat after losing to AFC Wimbledon last weekend.placeholder image
These are League One's latest relegation odds after mixed results for Doncaster Roverss, Bradford City, Port Vale, Burton Albion and Exeter City

By Stephen Thirkill

Published 26th Sep 2025, 12:05 BST
It’s two defeats in a row, but promoted Rovers have still had a great start to life in League One.

They are currently seventh in the early table and look more than comfortable in League One.

But of course the sooner the magic points tally to ensure survival is reached, avoiding relegation will be the season target.

Around the league Peterborough picked up a first away win of the season with a 1-0 success at Plymouth.

Posh still remain in the bottom four but they now have a platform to build upon as they look to climb the table.

Port Vale, Reading and Blackpool also all won to boost their survival hopes, while Exeter and Rotherham were beaten as their struggles go on.

So who are the current favourites for relegation? Here are the latest odds courtesy of SkyBet.

80/1

1. Luton Town

80/1 Photo: Getty Images

80/1

2. Cardiff City

80/1 Photo: Getty Images

66/1

3. Huddersfield Town

66/1 Photo: Getty Images

66/1

4. Bolton Wanderers

66/1 Photo: Getty Images

