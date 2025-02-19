Doncaster Rovers moved back into the top three with victory at Morecambe.Doncaster Rovers moved back into the top three with victory at Morecambe.
These are just some of the hardy band of Doncaster Rovers fans who headed to Morecambe last night

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 19th Feb 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 11:07 BST
Rovers fans got their reward for the trek to Morecambe last night after seeing their side get back to winning ways.

An early goal from Rob Street was enough to give Grant McCann's side the win and move Rovers back into the top three.

Here are just some of the Rovers fans who saw the victory unfold.

Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

