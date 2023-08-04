Striker Griffiths was placed on the transfer list at the end of last season after a largely frustrating spell since joining Doncaster in January 2022.

He finished the campaign on loan at Yeovil Town as they were relegated from the National League and was not considered for selection in Rovers’ warm-up matches due to fitness issues.

Although Joe Ironside and George Miller remain ahead of the former Tottenham youngster in the pecking order, he may still have a future at the club.

Reo Griffiths celebrates a Doncaster Rovers goal last season.

Doncaster boss Grant McCann said: “I spoke about his fitness levels when he back back for pre-season, so he missed a couple of weeks.

"He had a knock in training, a collision with James Maxwell, which saw him miss the last two weeks. He’s just come back into training, we need to build his fitness up.

"He’s very clear and aware of that. I had another chat with him on Wednesday because there’s no doubt the boy has got ability.

"But it’s about him understanding what it takes to play in this team – and I think he’s starting to understand it and realise.”

Former England youth international Griffiths reportedly attracted interest from clubs across Europe as a teenager after his prolific goalscoring form at youth level.

He moved to French top-flight side Lyon in August 2018, signing a four-year deal, but never broke into the club’s first team.

Griffiths subsequently joined Rovers for an undisclosed fee, scoring on his first start for the club against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

But he has scored just one goal in 19 appearances since and, at 23, his senior career is still yet to take off.

Caolan Lavery also remains transfer-listed but is currently working his way back to full fitness after a second knee operation.

McCann said: "If they were opportunities for them to go before the end of the window, we will always look at that for them because they will probably see that with Ironside and Miller game time might be limited.