The Whatsapp chats spurring on Chelsea's Ted Sharman-Lowe during Doncaster Rovers loan spell

Ted Sharman-Lowe is on a season-long loan at Rovers from Chelsea.

The life of a goalkeeper is never straightforward. Take Ted Sharman-Lowe for instance.

The Chelsea stopper, on a season-long loan at Doncaster Rovers, has recorded seven clean sheets in 19 outings and generally made a steady start to life in South Yorkshire. Yet the spotlight is never too far away. In his last outing, the goalless draw at Carlisle, the 21-year-old endured a rollercoaster of emotions inside 90 minutes. A shaky first half in Cumbria, littered with dicey passes and unforced errors, had a portion of detractors ready to cut him down at half-time.

Yet it was followed by a flawless couple of late stops that helped preserve the point for Grant McCann's men. That led to many of those same fans singing his praises.

The player himself says he takes all the plaudits and/or criticism with a pinch of salt. "I think my performances have been good and consistent enough to stay in the team," he told BBC Sheffield.

"The goalkeepers here, Louis Jones, Ian Lawlor, are unreal and they're pushing me every day and hopefully I'm pushing them. I'm enjoying it. I started the season in the team and every game I play I'm building confidence and I feel like everyone has got confidence in me. I'm loving it, playing games in the EFL."

It is a far cry from last term when Sharman-Lowe was starved of minutes during a loan stint at National League side Bromley. Whilst they ultimately won promotion, he understandably doesn't look back on it as a positive experience.

"Last year was a tricky one as I didn't really play," he adds. I got promoted with Bromley but it didn't really mean alot because I wasn't playing. So coming here and playing regularly is everything I've wanted. I'm really grateful for the opportunity."

Chats with coaches back at Chelsea, both in person and electronically, is a regular part of the loan process for Sharman-Lowe as he continues his development away from the London giants.

He revealed: "We're in a little Whatsapp group chat with all the coaches and they're always giving me feedback. They always send videos across of what I'm doing well but also what I can do better on. We've got a good network."