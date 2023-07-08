The view from inside the Doncaster Rovers camp as attention turns to Boston United game

“We’ll be looking to continue where we left off on Saturday,” said Rovers assistant boss Cliff Byrne. “It will be a tougher game but the players have got 45 minutes (of game time) under their belts.”

Rovers will again field two completely different line-ups though they may decide to mix things up a bit.

But Byrne said supporters shouldn’t look for early clues as to the likely starting line-up in their opening League Two match.

Grant McCann applauds the Rovers fans after the win over Rossington. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

“People may see things differently as regards the respective strengths of the two teams against Rossington but our main objective was to pick two teams that we felt would be competitive and there was no rhyme or reason for the two line-ups,” he said.

“The aim of the game was to give everyone 45 minutes and hopefully not pick up any knocks or any little niggles.

“We are pleased with the fitness levels shown and the group (of players) have been really good in their attitude to work.

“They came back in good shape and that has allowed us to accelerate a couple of days in some respects and that’s credit to them and their level of professionalism.

“We’ve done a real mix of things in training since the group reported back. Because the players came back in such good nick we are well up to speed in terms of what we want to do when it comes to having the ball involved in every session.

“Hopefully the supporters have gone away pleased and have a good impression with what they’ve seen with the new players and the new staff all coming together. We certainly want to see them go away happy with what they see this season but that will be based on their opinion.

“It was pleasing to see players having shots on goal because playing on the front foot and getting the ball forward is something we encourage and there were some good efforts on goal. Sometimes it will be a long ball, sometimes a short pass, but we are looking to give players the opportunity to shoot.”

He added: “We were happy with how things went on the day. Rossington were very competitive and looked fit. We got on top in the second half but you would expect that to be the case as we are a professional team and train most days. But take nothing away from the opposition - they didn’t down tools at any stage of the game and they remained competitive throughout.”

Bryne was also impressed with the playing surface and the friendly welcome.