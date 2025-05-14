The transfer window tweaks made by EFL that will affect Doncaster Rovers this summer

The English Football League (EFL) has announced the opening and closing dates for the 2025 summer transfer window.

And there are some slight alterations this year, with a mini-window introduced because of the new FIFA Club World Cup competition. The inaugural event runs in the US from June 14 to July 13 with 32 teams, including Chelsea and Manchester City, competing.

Another tweak is the time of the window shutting on deadline day, which this year falls on Monday, September 1. Rather than the usual late 11pm finish, it's been brought forward to 7pm.

That will no doubt come as a relief to players and clubs involved in deals and especially fans and journalists used to burning the midnight oil waiting for late deals to get ratified and announced.

The EFL has announced tweaks to the summer transfer window (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Explaining the details, an EFL statement said: “Due to an additional FIFA Club World Cup registration period introduced ahead of the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, the EFL and its clubs have agreed that the summer transfer window shall operate for an additional 10-day period from Sunday, 1 June 2025 to 7pm on Tuesday, 10 June 2025. This is due to the transfer window being unable to exceed a total of 89 days.

"The FIFA regulation on this matter permits the member associations of clubs playing in the FIFA Club World Cup to establish this exceptional registration period, and there is therefore likely to be considerable transfer activity taking place across the world’s major leagues during this time. The EFL therefore believes that its clubs should also have the opportunity to be active in the market at this time. ”

Open: Sunday, June 1 to Tuesday, June 10 (7pm)

Close: Tuesday, June 10 (7.01pm) to Monday, June 16 (00:01)

Re-open: Monday June 16 to Monday, September 1 (19:00)