Disappointing days are still a bit too common for Doncaster Rovers, but they are showing their bouncebackability.

Last night’s come-from-behind win against Accrington Stanley was the seventh time this season the team has put a defeat straight behind them and picked up a positive result in their next match.

On six of those occasions they have won.

It’s a stark contrast to last term, when defeats usually triggered long winless runs – the longest stretching nine games.

Doncaster Rovers striker Joe Ironside celebrates his goal against Accrington Stanley.

Doncaster’s improvement is also a strong sign that a winning culture is being built under Grant McCann, as last night’s match-winner Joe Ironside explained.

"We have shown throughout the season that we can bounce back from poor performances and results,” he said.

"We all know we weren’t good enough as a team on Saturday.

"The beauty of football is that we had a game three days later. It was a great chance to try and rectify things.”

McCann labelled last weekend’s display against AFC Wimbledon “probably the worst performance of the season”.

He admitted he feared a hangover from his side’s showing in that 2-0 defeat in the first half at the Wham Stadium.

Rovers fell behind after just seven minutes when Accrington’s Joe Pritchard scored with the game’s first attack.

Doncaster might have found themselves trailing further before half time, but improved after the break to force extra time and eventually find a winner.

“We didn’t make the best of starts conceding early, which you don’t want to do when you are away from home,” admitted striker Ironside after scoring his ninth goal of the season.

"Credit to everyone, they dug in to keep repeating the processes and eventually, in extra time, we broke them down.”

Rovers now have a ten-day break before they return to action against Crewe in League Two on 25 November.

Although Doncaster currently sit 19th in the division, they are as close to the play-off places as they are to the relegation zone, being seven points off each.

"We just need to keep doing what we are doing with just a bit more consistency,” said Ironside.

“We have beaten a lot of good teams at home. If we can start getting a bit better away things will start turning.”