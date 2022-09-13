The story of how Doncaster Rovers were humbled at Barrow
Doncaster Rovers will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Barrow this evening.
Rovers slipped to their first defeat of the season in League Two last time out when they were beaten 3-1 by Mansfield Town, ending their six-game-long unbeaten start.
Now managed by former FC Halifax boss Pete Wild, Barrow have been the division’s surprise package so far with five wins from their opening seven matches.
They have also won all three of their home fixtures.
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:41
Key Events
- EFL fixture calendar returns after matches were postponed last weekend as a mark of respect to the Queen following her death
- Barrow head into the clash in third place with Doncaster in sixth
- The Bluebirds have won all three of their home games this term
Barrow sub
Tom White is on for Harrison Neal.
Four minutes added on
Mitchell prevents another goal
‘That should have been it’ says a Barrow commentator. Walters is sent through on goal after Ro-Shaun misses an interception but Mitchell is out to stop his effort.
Josh Gordon then flashes a header wide from close range. Doncaster are lucky this isn’t 3-0. Still a few hundred faithful fans here watching the last few minutes.
It should be 3-0
Barrow break again and almost score a third, but a shot from close range hits Josh Gordon and flies over the bar.
Doncaster sub
Kieran Agard replaces Luke Molyneux. Ten to play.
GOAL - 2-0 Barrow
A clincical counter attack sees Tyrell Warren finish off a slick attacking move after Barrow broke with three on two after Adam Long’s missed interception.
Doncaster didn’t deserve to be level. They’ve barely laid a glove on their hosts in the second half.
Attendance
3,295 with 368 visiting fans.
Barrow switch
Josh Kay is replaced by Billy Waters.
Double switch for Doncaster
Max Woltman is on for his Doncaster debut in place of Kyle Hurst. Jon Taylor also comes on for Harrison Biggins.
Robbie Gotts fires over
Sloppy play from Doncaster allows the home side another sight of goal but Gotts fires over.