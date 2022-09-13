The story of how Doncaster Rovers were humbled at Barrow

Rovers slipped to their first defeat of the season in League Two last time out when they were beaten 3-1 by Mansfield Town, ending their six-game-long unbeaten start.

Now managed by former FC Halifax boss Pete Wild, Barrow have been the division’s surprise package so far with five wins from their opening seven matches.

They have also won all three of their home fixtures.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Scroll down for live updates.