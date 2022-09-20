The story of how Doncaster Rovers left it late to beat Lincoln City in Papa Johns Trophy
A much-changed Doncaster Rovers side will take on Lincoln City in the Papa Johns Trophy this evening.
The Free Press will bring you live updates from Sincil Bank, now known as the LNER Stadium for sponsorship reasons, as Gary McSheffrey’s side look to get back to winning ways.
Rovers have lost their last three games in League Two.
Lincoln warmed up for tonight’s clash by beating Bristol Rovers 6-3 last weekend to move up to eighth in League One.
Most Popular
Scroll down for the latest.
Lincoln City v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 20:55
Key Events
- Doncaster could qualify for second round with a win over the Imps
- Lincoln are currently top of Group E with three points - Rovers are second on two points
- Gary McSheffrey makes NINE changes
A good night’s work, all in all, and some good character shown to snap a three-game losing streak - especially after going a goal down.
Doncaster go top of Group E with five points. They don’t qualify tonight, however, as Barnsley are beating Newcasle 2-0.
Reaction to come. Perhaps what the result represents is just as important than anything. A decent performance too, however, and a confidence boost heading into Saturday at home to Crawley in League Two.
Four minutes added on
Lincoln fire over
One minute to go here. Doncaster have upped their game since conceding and should be OK to see this one out.
GOAL Doncaster - 2-1!
Doncaster force a corner from a counter attack which results in Adam Long converting from close range. Three players met the delivery, which fell into the path of Kieran Agard, whose shot looks to be going in before it hits Adam Lond on the way.
Just as I’m typing the ball falls to Luke Molyneux in the area but he blasts over. That should have been 3-1.
Seaman goes close
His free-kick beats the wall and is heading for the top corner but Jordan Wright gets across to beat it away.
Doncaster enjoying a spell of pressure
Luke Molyneux’s long throw causes chaos and is almost hooked in by Agard from close range. Doncaster now have a free-kick from 25 yards out...
Doncaster go close
Kyle Knoyle takes his man on and whips a cross into the six-yard box that just evades Kieran Agard.
Better from Rovers
George Miller makes one of his trademark runs but he can’t quite get on the end of James Maxwell’s cross into the box. This is better.
GOAL - 1-1!
A lovely low strike from Kyle Hurst, who scores from the edge of the box after the ball came back out to him when Luke Molyneux’s free-kick was only half cleared. Game on!
Fair to say Doncaster needed that. Celebrations from the players surprisingly muted but the travelling fans are making themselves heard now.
Lincoln subs
Jovon Makama is on for Tom Hopper and Jacob Davenport makes way for Matty Virtue.