News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

The story of how Doncaster Rovers fell to another defeat against Carlisle United

Doncaster Rovers will be hoping to end League Two's longest unbeaten run when they take on Carlisle United this afternoon.

By Steve Jones
3 minutes ago

Paul Simpson's Cumbrians have not tasted defeat for eight games and are enjoying their best run of form in the league for four years.

Rovers' form has been indifferent of late, but only goal difference separates them from Carlisle, who occupy the final play-off spot.

Gary McSheffrey's men would leapfrog their opponents and move back into the top seven with a win.

Adam Long puts the Carlisle keeper under pressure from a corner during a rare Rovers attack.

Most Popular

Scroll down for live updates.

Carlisle United v Doncaster Rovers.

Carlisle United v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

Key Events

  • Only goal difference separates Doncaster in ninth from Carlisle in eighth ahead of kick-off
  • Carlisle are unbeaten in eight League Two matches - the longest run in the division
  • Inconsistent Rovers have lost five of their last nine matches, winning three and drawing one
Show new updates
Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:55

FT 3-0

Not much you can say to defend that. More chants for McSheffrey to go from the away end.

Some boos for the players as they come over to clap the fans, too.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:52

Penalty saved

Mitchell guesses right and keeps out Ryan Edmonson’s penalty.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:51

Penalty Carlisle

Adam Long is penalised for a foul on the edge of the box.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:46

Carlisle sub

Corey Whelan goes off for Morgan Feeney.

Game has petered out.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:36

Carlisle sub

Jack Stretton is replaced by Jayden Harris.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:34

Another Carlisle chance

Jordan Gibson beats Adam Long for pace and shoots just wide of the post.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:33

Carlisle go close again

They come close to a fourth but Ro-Shaun Williams bravely blocks.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:28

Ro-Shaun booked

He’s shown a yellow for preventing a Carlisle counter-attack.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:26

Doncaster sub

Jon Taylor replaces Luke Molyneux.

Saturday, 15 October, 2022, 16:25

GOAL - it’s 3-0

Rovers’ defence is wiped out with two passes and Jack Stretton converts a ruthless counter attack. Again, too straightforward from the visitors’ perspective.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
League Two