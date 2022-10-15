The story of how Doncaster Rovers fell to another defeat against Carlisle United
Doncaster Rovers will be hoping to end League Two's longest unbeaten run when they take on Carlisle United this afternoon.
Paul Simpson's Cumbrians have not tasted defeat for eight games and are enjoying their best run of form in the league for four years.
Rovers' form has been indifferent of late, but only goal difference separates them from Carlisle, who occupy the final play-off spot.
Gary McSheffrey's men would leapfrog their opponents and move back into the top seven with a win.
Most Popular
Scroll down for live updates.
Carlisle United v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Key Events
- Only goal difference separates Doncaster in ninth from Carlisle in eighth ahead of kick-off
- Carlisle are unbeaten in eight League Two matches - the longest run in the division
- Inconsistent Rovers have lost five of their last nine matches, winning three and drawing one
Not much you can say to defend that. More chants for McSheffrey to go from the away end.
Some boos for the players as they come over to clap the fans, too.
Penalty saved
Mitchell guesses right and keeps out Ryan Edmonson’s penalty.
Penalty Carlisle
Adam Long is penalised for a foul on the edge of the box.
Carlisle sub
Corey Whelan goes off for Morgan Feeney.
Game has petered out.
Carlisle sub
Jack Stretton is replaced by Jayden Harris.
Another Carlisle chance
Jordan Gibson beats Adam Long for pace and shoots just wide of the post.
Carlisle go close again
They come close to a fourth but Ro-Shaun Williams bravely blocks.
Ro-Shaun booked
He’s shown a yellow for preventing a Carlisle counter-attack.
Doncaster sub
Jon Taylor replaces Luke Molyneux.
GOAL - it’s 3-0
Rovers’ defence is wiped out with two passes and Jack Stretton converts a ruthless counter attack. Again, too straightforward from the visitors’ perspective.