The story of how Doncaster Rovers fell to another defeat against Carlisle United

Paul Simpson's Cumbrians have not tasted defeat for eight games and are enjoying their best run of form in the league for four years.

Rovers' form has been indifferent of late, but only goal difference separates them from Carlisle, who occupy the final play-off spot.

Gary McSheffrey's men would leapfrog their opponents and move back into the top seven with a win.

Adam Long puts the Carlisle keeper under pressure from a corner during a rare Rovers attack.

