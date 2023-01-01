The story of how Doncaster Rovers downed League Two high-flyers Carlisle United
Doncaster Rovers could move back into the League Two play-offs with a win over high-flying Carlisle United on New Year’s Day.
But to do so Rovers must reverse the 3-0 defeat they suffered the last time they played the fourth-placed Cumbrians in October.
That game was Gary McSheffrey’s last in charge of the club and one week later Danny Schofield was in the Doncaster dugout.
Carlisle head into the clash following two straight wins, while Rovers beat Rochdale 4-3 last time out.
Doncaster Rovers v Carlisle United LIVE
Key Events
- Doncaster could move back into the play-offs for the first time since September with a win
- Paul Simpson’s Carlisle beat Rover 3-0 in their last meeting in October
- Fourth-placed Cumbrians have won their last two, while Doncaster beat Rochdale 4-3 on Thursday
It’s not been too nervy in added time and Morgan Feeney heads over the bar from a corner in the final play of the game.
A very strong display from Doncaster on the whole - and a deserved win, which moves them up to eighth and within one point of the top seven.
Brilliant play from Biggins, who finds Miller, who in turn finds Hurst to finish from close range.
Jayden Harris got the final touch (I think) but the offside flag was already up.
And it was huge! James Maxwell’s effort from inside the box is parried only as far as Kyle Hurst, who fires over from about six yards.