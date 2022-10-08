The story of how Doncaster Rovers battled to a 1-1 draw against Leyton Orient
Richie Wellens returns to the Eco-Power Stadium for the first time since his dismissal this afternoon when his Leyton Orient side take on Doncaster Rovers.
Wellens was a popular player across two spells at the club but his six-month stint in charge was far less successful and brought to an end in December.
His replacement at Doncaster, Gary McSheffrey, now finds himself under pressure to improve performances and consistency as Rovers seek an immediate return to League One.
Scroll down for live updates.
Doncaster Rovers v Leyton Orient LIVE
Key Events
- Richie Wellens’s Leyton Orient head into the clash top of League Two
- Doncaster are currently ninth but just one point off fourth place
- The O’s have scored in every league game this season
Some boos, some applause. All in, a very credible point against the league leaders.
A decent day on paper, but the result doesn’t tell the entire story. Still, Rovers take a share of the spoils and move within goal difference of a top-seven spot.
Faulkner booked
The linesman decides a meaty challenge from the youngster is a foul, rather than a good tackle.
Four minutes added on
Wonder how many would take a point right now?
Woltman’s shot blocked
Molyneux does well to find him and the youngster evades a few challenges before firing low, but a defender gets the block in. Unlucky.
Big chance for Orient
Omar Beckles heads over from close range. Ball landed on the roof of the net after he met a free-kick from the left.
Five to go of normal time.
Aaron Drinan replaced by Ruel Sotiriou.
Twelve to go
‘Up the Football League we go’ chant the Black Bank now!
To be fair, Doncaster have limited Orient to few chances all afternoon. It’s been at the other end where they have struggled until a few moments ago.
Credit to Max Woltman, who has brought some spark and invention since his half-time introduction.
GOAL - 1-1!
Rovers get out of jail with their first bit of real quality all game. Woltman finds Knoyle down the right-hand side with a lovely pass. He crosses into Biggins who heads the ball down into the corner of the net.
Do we have a winner? Bet McSheffrey is a relieved man.
Orient fire over
Fairly harmless opporunity in the end but the visitors are back on top now with Rovers often going long with no success.
‘Sack the board’ chant the Black Bank now.
Confusion between Long and Mitchell
Long’s back pass is misjudged and goes close to the goalline before Mitchell clears. Another shaky moment for the goalkeeper with the ball at his feet.
Orient score - but it’s offside
Corner was converted after the ref blew his whistle.
Theo Archibald is off for Charlie Kelman.