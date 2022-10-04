The story of how below-par Doncaster Rovers slipped to defeat against Hartlepool United
Doncaster Rovers could move back into the League Two play-off places with a positive result against Hartlepool United tonight.
Only goal difference currently separates Rovers from a spot in the top seven ahead of their trip to County Durham.
Their opponents are the only team in the entire Football League yet to win this season and find themselves second from bottom.
They have drawn their first two games under new boss Keith Curle, however, and fought back from two goals down to drawn against Mansfield last time out.
Most Popular
Hartlepool United v Doncaster Rovers LIVE
Key Events
- Pools are the only Football League side yet to win this season
- Doncaster looking for their fourth straight win in all competitions and third in League Two
- Rovers will move back into play-offs with a positive result
You have to say the hosts probably deserved it on the balance of play. Had Doncaster grabbed a winner, it would have felt like a robbery.
The equaliser was a little underserved, you might say. An off night hopefully. Onto a big one Saturday.
Five minutes added on
GOAL - Hartlepool make it 2-1
Sub Wes McDonald dances past a few challenges and fires home. Good finish, but poor defending. Again. Four to go.
Another big block from Faulkner
He prevents a goalbound Hartlepool strike hitting the back of the net with a sliding block. Where would Doncaster be if it wasn’t for him tonight?
Rovers looking a little shaky now as an increasingly desperate Hartlepool pile on the pressure. Six minutes of normal time left.
Molyneux goes into the book
Deservedly so after hacking down a Hartlepool player to prevent him from getting a cross into the box. Hosts coming back into this now with about ten to go.
Incredible quarterback pass from Clayton finds the run of Biggins perfectly but he fires wide from inside the box. Would have been a goal of the season contender.
Home fans turning
A few more groans from the home fans in front of us since the goal. This could be 12 games without a win for them.
Donny have been on top for a while now.
Attendance
4,296 with 600 away fans, who to their credit have been a highlight. Phenomenal effort and they haven’t had too much to cheer until the goal.
Ben Close is on
Rovers could do with his quality on the ball. They have barely got hold of it all night.
He replaces Kyle Knoyle.
GOAL - it’s 1-1!
Bobby Faulkner ends up on his backside but this time it’s not from a sliding tackle. Ball comes back out from a corner and he fires it in low on the turn. Whether it was fully intended, who knows? Who cares?
‘He’s one of our own’ rings out from the away end. He’s given his side a good opportunity to take something back to South Yorkshire here.