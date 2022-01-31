The state of play for Doncaster Rovers on transfer deadline day

Seven new faces have been brought in so far this month with an eighth to come in the next few hours.

But what can we expect from Rovers on this deadline day? We take a look.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN

Rovers will today complete the signing of a promising young striker on a long term contract.

Gary McSheffrey suggested following Saturday’s defeat to Plymouth Argyle that a deal was close but the Free Press understands terms were fully agreed prior to the weekend.

The new addition will be looked upon to contribute this season but is arguably one to be developed at senior level over the coming months.

WHAT MAY HAPPEN

McSheffrey played down the prospect of more business beyond the striker addition but it should not be ruled out entirely.

Rovers have moved to cover all of the positions where they were short and there are not many glaring gaps with the squad, particularly when considering those players that are currently sidelined with injuries.

There has however been a clear willingness this month to add players whose biggest impacts for the club may come in seasons beyond the current.

Should something unmissable arise, then Rovers may well make a further addition.

It will not be a loan however, with a clear determination from McSheffrey to not go beyond the five permitted in any matchday squad.

In terms of outgoings, nothing is expected today.

Rovers can ill-afford to lose players with the squad still depleted by injuries so there would be a reluctance to sanction further departures.

The club hope to send some of their younger players out on loan but only transfers within league football need to be completed today.

One player who is set to depart is midfielder Ed Williams, but his move does not have to be completed today either. It is understood that he will be heading to the United States within the next few weeks.

WHEN DOES THE WINDOW CLOSE?

The deadline is 11pm tonight.

