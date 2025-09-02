The whoscored.com website believes Rubin Colwill of Cardiff City is the best player in Leagye One after the opening month of the season.placeholder image
The whoscored.com website believes Rubin Colwill of Cardiff City is the best player in Leagye One after the opening month of the season.

The stars who are already catching the eye after the opening month of the League One season - including players from Doncaster Rovers, Barnsley, Wigan Athletic and Port Vale

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 07:00 BST
The first month of the League One season is already done and dusted.

And there are number of players – and teams – who are already catching the eye.

The promoted trio of Rovers, AFC Wimbledon and Bradford City and Stevenage have all enjoyed good starts as they look to prove doubters wrong.

Cardiff City continue to look strong as they lead the way at the top of the table.

Two Rovers players have deservedly made this list of best players after the club’s cracking start to the season.

But who are the individuals who are really standing out after the opening fixtures? Here we bring you the top 20 players, as chosen by football website whoscored.com

7.62

1. Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City)

7.62 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
7.60

2. Fraser Murray (Wigan Athletic)

7.60 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
7.57

3. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage)

7.57 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
7.57

4. Matty Pearson (Doncaster Rovers)

7.57 Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:League OneCardiff CityBarnsleyWigan AthleticPort ValeBradford City
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice