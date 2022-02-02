'The scoreline didn't flatter us' - Rotherham boss reacts to emphatic win over Doncaster Rovers

Rotherham boss Paul Warne. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The League One leaders were simply too good for rock bottom Rovers who slid to their second heavy home defeat to their rivals this season.

Rotherham won 6-0 when the sides met in the Papa John’s Trophy in September shortly after the Millers also won the reverse league fixture 2-0 at the New York Stadium.

The visitors raced into a two-goal lead through Mikel Miller and Ben Wiles. In response, Rovers barely landed a glove on their impressive opponents.

Goals from Chiedozie Ogbene, Jamie Lindsay and a Dan Barlaser penalty in the final quarter of the game rounded off an embarrassing night for Gary McSheffrey’s men.

“We started the game really well,” said Warne.

“I was a little anxious as it was a banana skin waiting to happen but it was just about applying our game plan which we did. We got the ball wide and caused problems.

“I don’t think the scoreline flattered us tonight. We could have had more. I thought we played really well. I was really pleased and if I could have made more changes I would have.

“At half time, I thought no two halves are the same and we needed that third goal. As the game went on we got a bit stronger.