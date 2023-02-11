The reason why excellent Doncaster Rovers comfortably beat sorry Swindon Town

Having gone 27 games without scoring, Molyneux netted twice in just two second-half minutes to help his side to back-to-back victories in Wiltshire.

The success owed much to another solid defensive display, however, as Rovers limited Jody Morris' Swindon to few chances on their way to consecutive clean sheets in the league for the first time this season.

The Robins might have dominated possession but there were echoes of Doncaster's struggles under Danny Schofield at times as they struggled to create opportunities to score.

Doncaster Rovers' Luke Molyneux fires home his first of two quickfire goals against Swindon Town.

Schofield brought Ben Nelson and Joseph Olowu into the starting XI in place of Tommy Rowe and Ro-Shaun Williams with both players justifying their selection either side of skipper Tom Anderson with commanding displays to keep experienced striker Charlie Austin quiet all afternoon.

Wales international Jonathan Williams was Swindon's danger man but was restricted to just one effort from distance which Jonathan Mitchell comfortably stopped midway through the first period.

Doncaster had earlier gone close through both George Miller and Kyle Hurst.

Miller found himself through one-on-one but his attempt to lob Sol Brynn in the home net ended with the ball bouncing wide.

The striker's wait for a goal has now stretched to 11 games.

The County Ground's large playing surface meant Doncaster were afforded plenty of space to play with James Brown and James Maxwell getting forward regularly from the wing-back positions.

It was Brown who made Hurst's chance when he crossed for the winger to head towards goal from close range, only for Brynn to tip the ball wide at full stretch.

Despite an encouraging half for the visitors it threatened to be one of those days when Swindon's Jake Cain smashed a free-kick against the crossbar in the final act of the first half.

The hosts improved after the break and were the better side until Molyneux cut inside and found the bottom corner on 71 minutes after Ben Close’s pass had left him with just one defender to beat.

The winger then doubled Rovers’ lead when he met Miller's cutback on the edge of the area to fire home following a good run and some selfless hold-up play from Rovers’ number nine.

Former Sunderland youngster Molyneux was one of the club's flagship signings when he arrived on a two-year deal last summer but has struggled for form in the red and white of Doncaster.

After netting 12 times for a struggling Hartlepool side last term it was hoped he and George Miller would have provided the necessary firepower for a promotion push this season.

While that has yet to materialise, another regular goalscorer in Rovers' attack could prove crucial in their attempts to make the top seven.

Sorry Swindon had little in response to Molyneux's quickfire double as Doncaster closed out a comfortable and convincing win following one of their better displays this season.

They came close to scoring a third goal when substitute Caolan Lavery broke away in injury time, but his low cross into the six-yard box just evaded the Brown as he slid to connect.