'The problem he's got' - Grant McCann on why Doncaster Rovers loanee is struggling for game time

Grant McCann says Doncaster Rovers loan forward Ephraim Yeboah has "serious ability" despite his struggles to break into the first team.

Yeboah, 18, joined Rovers in the summer on a season-long loan from Championship side Bristol City. He's featured in 11 of their 16 league games so far, but crucially just one of those has been from the start.

Whilst he has impressed in the EFL Trophy, scoring twice in that competition, Yeboah appears to be low down the pecking order when it comes to McCann's preferred options in League Two.

In the past month his only taste of league action has been a combined 21-minute spell off the bench.

Ephraim Yeboah has made just one league start for Rovers so far.

Ahead of Saturday's trip to Carlisle United, the Free Press quizzed McCann on the teenager's situation.

"He hasn't had a chance to have a proper run in the team," McCann said. "Ephraim's been in and out, coming off the bench, starting EFL Trophy games etc.

"I think he's shown what he is about particularly in the two Trophy games (against Huddersfield and Man United under-21s) where he scored in both. He's got serious ability and we see it every single day. But the problem he's got at this moment in time is there's players in good form. Luke Molyneux is in good form, Kyle Hurst has been coming into form and Jordan Gibson is in form, as is Joe Sbarra.

"We've got a lot of players like Ephraim, having to wait for opportunities. Ben Close is another. They understand the team is doing fine at the minute but once those opportunities come, I'm sure they'll take it."

Yeboah's chance of game time could well come in December with eight Rovers fixtures scheduled across league, EFL Trophy and FA Cup.