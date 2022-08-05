The predicted Doncaster Rovers team to take on Sutton United

Rovers’ first home game of the 2022/23 League Two season will also be their first-ever competitive meeting with Sutton, who reached the Football League for the first time in their 123-year history last year.

Matt Gray’s side were still part-time until last season but managed an impressive eighth-placed finish and reached the Papa John’s Trophy final in their maiden EFL campaign.

They opened the new season with a 1-1 draw against Newport County.

Doncaster’s opening-day draw was made all the more impressive by the resilience they showed after being reduced to ten men in first-half stoppage time following Lee Tomlin’s red card.

Boss Gary McSheffrey says a win tomorrow would make that result ‘a lot more valuable’.

Tomlin will be suspended for the clash but Rovers hope to welcome back his midfield colleague Tommy Rowe, who missed their curtain-raiser due to a neck spasm.

Here’s our predicted line-up.

1. GK - Jonathan Mitchell McSheffrey confirmed the number one jersey is Mitchell's to lose after what he called a 'solid end to last season' and impressive start to the new campaign. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2. LWB - James Maxwell Grew into the game last weekend after struggling in the opening minutes. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3. RWB - Kyle Knoyle A very impressive performance upon his return to the side. Could be a mainstay this season. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

4. CB - Ro Shaun Williams Another player who impressed at the University of Bradford stadium. Led from the back. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales