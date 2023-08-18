The predicted Doncaster Rovers team to take on Notts County this weekend

Grant McCann will be forced into at least one change for Saturday’s visit of Notts County with Tom Anderson ruled out due to concussion.

Anderson was substituted off in the first half against Mansfield on Tuesday after colliding with teammate Owen Bailey.

The big defender, who looked impressive during the opening stages, tried to continue but was unable to carry on.

He is likely to be replaced by Richard Wood in the starting XI tomorrow.

Here’s how we see Doncaster lining up.

More of the same? Tuesday's goal heroes Joe Ironside and Tom Nixon.

GK - Ian Lawlor Lawlor has established himself as Grant McCann's preferred pick in goal for now.

RB - Tom Nixon Impressed in attack and defence against Mansfield - and who could forget that wonder strike?