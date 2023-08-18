News you can trust since 1925
The predicted Doncaster Rovers team to take on Notts County this weekend

Grant McCann will be forced into at least one change for Saturday’s visit of Notts County with Tom Anderson ruled out due to concussion.
Steve Jones
Published 18th Aug 2023, 17:00 BST

Anderson was substituted off in the first half against Mansfield on Tuesday after colliding with teammate Owen Bailey.

The big defender, who looked impressive during the opening stages, tried to continue but was unable to carry on.

He is likely to be replaced by Richard Wood in the starting XI tomorrow.

Here’s how we see Doncaster lining up.

Tuesday's goal heroes Joe Ironside and Tom Nixon.

1. More of the same?

Tuesday's goal heroes Joe Ironside and Tom Nixon. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Lawlor has established himself as Grant McCann's preferred pick in goal for now.

2. GK - Ian Lawlor

Lawlor has established himself as Grant McCann's preferred pick in goal for now. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Impressed in attack and defence against Mansfield - and who could forget that wonder strike?

3. RB - Tom Nixon

Impressed in attack and defence against Mansfield - and who could forget that wonder strike? Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Much improved on Tuesday and tipped for a big future by his boss ahead of tomorrow's game.

4. CB - Joesph Olowu

Much improved on Tuesday and tipped for a big future by his boss ahead of tomorrow's game. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

