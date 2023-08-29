The predicted Doncaster Rovers team to take on Everton in Carabao Cup - gallery

Grant McCann will not be in a position to welcome back any of the 11 Doncaster Rovers players currently out injured against Everton.
McCann is battling an early season injury crisis and will once again have little to call upon on his substitutes bench when the Toffees come to town in the Carabao Cup second round.
It’s a far cry from his opposite number Sean Dyche, who today sealed the signing of Portugese striker Beto from Serie A side Udinese for a fee reportedly worth up to £30 million.
Here’s our predicted line-up to try and cause an upset.
Luke Molyneux celebrates his goal with Joe Ironside. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD
2. GK - Louis Jones
Deserves a chance to stake a claim in a match situation after injury ruined his pre-season. Has been fit for a little while now, so is OK to come in. McCann was coy on whether he likes to rotate his goalkeepers in cup competitions. Photo: HOWARD ROE
3. RWB - Luke Molyneux
Molyneux performed well at wing-back towards the back end of last term and must start after his impact on Saturday. Could he do a job there tomorrow with Rovers likely to have to sit back and soak up plenty of pressure? Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD
4. CB - Joesph Olowu
Needs a break after making some costly errors in recent weeks. A good performance against Premier League opposition could do him the world of good. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD