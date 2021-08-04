The plans for Doncaster Rovers' behind-closed-doors friendly with Premier League side

Rovers will travel to St George’s Park - the home of the England national team - to take on the Premier League outfit.

And they will do so having worked on a different system with Wellens looking to make the most of the players he has available heading into Saturday’s season opener against AFC Wimbledon.

It is understood Wellens will trial fielding two central midfielders to add more solidity in the middle of the park after being concerned about how easy Rovers have been to play through during pre-season. And he could carry the system into the Wimbledon game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron John will play 90 minutes against Watford

Speaking after Sunday’s friendly against Harrogate Town, Wellens said: “We’re going to have a little tweak in shape against Watford to give us a more solid look about ourselves.

“On Tuesday we’ll be doing a lot of patterns of how we want to play and then we’ll be looking to take it into Wednesday.”

Rovers will take the full first team squad to St George’s Park with the majority of players set to play at least 45 minutes.

Cameron John has been earmarked to play the full 90 minutes to up his game time and will partner Tom Anderson and Ro-Shaun Williams for 45 minutes apiece.

Charlie Seaman and Branden Horton will both be given extended game time also.

Ben Close and John Bostock are both set to play between 45 minutes and an hour as they make their returns from Covid-related issues.

*