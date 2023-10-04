Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shay Evans-Booth is lucky enough to do both.

When he's not playing drums in Doncaster indie four-piece The Outcharms, the 22-year-old is scoring goals for fun for Doncaster City.

Striker Shay, from Edlington, has already netted nine times in just five games this season, including two hat-tricks.

Shay Evans-Booth celebrates being given the man of the match award after scoring four goals in a Doncaster City match earlier this season.

Not bad for someone who spent eight years in Rotherham United’s academy as a goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Shay’s band's music is listened to by more than 10,000 people on Spotify every month.

"The plan is to go as far as I can with both until I have to make a decision," he says.

"The more I get on with both, the more it's becoming clear that's going to be the case sooner, rather than later.

Doncaster band The Outcharms. From left to right: Ross Fowler, Matthew Barron, Curtis Cooper and Shay Evans-Booth. Photo: AJM Management.

"I love playing football, that's all I have ever known. With the band, they are all my best mates. Whichever way I think about it, I would be letting someone down."

For now, Shay’s feet are kept on the ground with an office job.

There was talk of interest from Chesterfield and Scunthorpe when he hit 20 goals before Christmas for previous club Retford FC, who play in the league above eleventh-tier Doncaster City.

The Outcharms, who have been played on BBC Radio 6 Music and Radio X, continue to gig relentlessly in the hope of making it.

"It's hard to get that exposure," says Shay.

"The way you try to get exposure is just by doing gigs, as many as you can, trying to get the support gigs.

"We supported The Reytons on their smaller tours and Louis Tomlinson at Doncaster Dome."

The Outcharms formed when they were year 8 pupils at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy.

Their sound is reminiscent of noughties indie – one which is enjoying a rebirth thanks to bands like The Reytons, who hail from Rotherham and played to a sold-out Sheffield Arena last weekend.

For Shay, how does the feeling of scoring a goal compare to the adrenaline rush of playing live?

"They are two different feelings," he says.

"The feeling of scoring a goal is always good. It's surreal playing because it's still new to me. It's still a really good feeling.