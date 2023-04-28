Barlow has been a beneficiary of the injury crisis which has engulfed Doncaster in recent weeks having spent most of the season injured or on the fringes of the squad.

The former Manchester United youngster and England youth team international, now 23, has impressed with his performances and scored in back-to-back games against Harrogate and Grimsby.

Rovers head coach Danny Schofield said Barlow’s form despite the team’s struggles has not come as a surprise.

Aidan Barlow celebrates opening the scoring against Harrogate Town for Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

He told The Free Press: “I have always been aware of Aidan’s qualities.

"He’s had a rough run in terms of picking up injuries and getting opportunities.

"It was actually against (this weekend’s opponents) Colchester away when he picked up his knee injury as he was just forcing his way back into the team.”

Schofield confirmed none of the 10 Doncaster players out of contract this summer have been offered fresh terms but said of future negotiations: “Historically at this football club it’s moved towards the off-season.

"That’s still an option.”

Given his strong finish to the season, Barlow would appear to be at the front of the queue for an extension.

Schofield, who already has 16 players tied down for next term, said: “Aidan has done himself no harm. He’s one of the players, like all of them, we are discussing for next season.

"Certainly with his performances he’s at the forefront of our minds.”

Barlow has been used in numerous positions since joining Rovers in the summer of 2021 but the current coaching staff believe he is best suited to playing behind the striker as an attacking midfielder.

Asked if he might have got an opportunity sooner given he has been available for selection for several months, Schofield, whose side has lost 10 of their last 14 to slip to 16th in League Two, said: “With the form we were previously in with Hursty (Kyle Hurst) and Molly (Luke Molyneux) in those positions they were doing really well.

"Aidan has always been around the discussions, like every other player, but Hursty was scoring goals and we felt Molly was competing to a level to stay in the team.