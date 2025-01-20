The 'one-percent' margins that Doncaster Rovers' midfielder believes are crucial in promotion race

Owen Bailey in action at Gillingham.

Owen Bailey says Doncaster Rovers are getting more street-smart and insists small margins can sometimes make all the difference.

Rovers had to dig in to record a morale-boosting 1-0 win at Gillingham last weekend. Luke Molyneux's classy goal belied a scrappy contest that was low on quality.

But a solid defensive performance was the foundation for the victory as Grant McCann's side won away from home in the league for the first time since early December. Speaking post-match in Kent, McCann highlighted a key psychological ploy when he told skipper Bailey, who had won the toss, to ensure the hosts kicked towards the Rainham End first half - the stand that houses the most vocal part of the Gills' fanbase.

It meant that the second half saw John Coleman's side, who were by that time chasing the game after Molyneux's superb strike, attacking towards the empty temporary standing behind Ted Sharman-Lowe's goal.

"Little things like that can make a massive difference," Bailey declared. "I don't think we do it enough, to be honest - stuff that can give us those little one per cent margins. It helped us here with just something as simple as winning the toss or putting the ball into certain areas at certain times in the game.

"We also managed certain situations well and if we can stay on top of them then all these one per cents, they add up.

"Some games are just so tough to go away to. But we stood up to it and found a way to get the win."

Rovers are now preparing for this weekend's home game against Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town - a team they have yet to beat in five previous meetings.