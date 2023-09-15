Watch more videos on Shots!

Doncaster travel to Forest Green Rovers tomorrow still looking for their first league win, having been beaten in five of their seven opening games.

Performances have been improving but Rovers have been unable to shake off the relegation form they ended last season in.

"I know it’s cliché but it's probably the best I have seen the lads train this week," said McCann, whose side were beaten 2-1 at Wrexham in their last match six days ago.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann with his assistant Cliff Byrne.

"Nothing is won on the training ground but it's a basis we want to work from.

"I'm hoping they can go and put a good performance on and get the win."

Forest Green, who have lost four of their first seven games, are likely to include former Premier League striker Troy Deeney in their starting line-up.

“They have got good players in the team, players that can hurt you if you switch off for a moment,” McCann said.

"When we are on top and having a spell in games we need to score. We probably haven’t done that enough.

"Then when we are under the cosh a little bit we tend to concede. It’s not two good traits but I know it’s something we can get better at and build on.”

McCann was under no illusions about the need for his side, who are bottom of League Two, to start winning games.

“We can’t keep saying it but I don’t think we are too far away from turning things around,” he said.

"But as the games go on we need to start working on what I have been speaking about.

"We do believe things are turning.”

McCann revealed Doncaster’s first team coach Lee Glover received a message from Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper following last weekend’s defeat which read: ‘I thought you were excellent.’

"We are close but close isn’t good enough,” said McCann.

"Close isn’t going to get results. We need to be turning these performances into wins.

"We don't want to be that team where people say 'I thought you were great but you lost'.