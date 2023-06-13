Doncaster Rovers failed to get a top seven spot by a country mile last season, with their worst league finish for years.

But the mood around Rovers has a different feel right now following recent investment in the squad leaving room for optimism.

Wrexham, Notts County and Stockport County the only sides to be odds on with SkyBet for a top seven finish, which perhaps highlights just how competitive League Two is expected to be next season.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Rovers will do via our social media channels.

Wrexham 2/5

Stockport County 8/13

Notts County 4/6

Gillingham Evens