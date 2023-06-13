News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers are 15/8 to finish inside the top seven next season.

The odds on Doncaster claiming a top seven spot in the 2023/24 League Two season, plus the price punters can get on Swindon Town, Walsall, Barrow, Newport County, Mansfield and Notts County - picture gallery

Doncaster Rovers failed to get a top seven spot by a country mile last season, with their worst league finish for years.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:42 BST

But the mood around Rovers has a different feel right now following recent investment in the squad leaving room for optimism.

Wrexham, Notts County and Stockport County the only sides to be odds on with SkyBet for a top seven finish, which perhaps highlights just how competitive League Two is expected to be next season.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Rovers will do via our social media channels.

2/5

1. Wrexham

2/5 Photo: Jan Kruger

8/13

2. Stockport County

8/13 Photo: Paul Harding

4/6

3. Notts County

4/6 Photo: Eddie Keogh

Evens

4. Gillingham

Evens Photo: Chris Holloway

