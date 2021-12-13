The new name of Doncaster Rovers' stadium is...

Club Doncaster chief commercial officer Jon Warburton and Eco-Power's Louis Calders

The Doncaster-based waste management and recycling firm have agreed a four-year term to claim the naming rights of the stadium in what is the biggest commercial deal in Rovers’ history.

The stadium at Lakeside has been known as the Keepmoat Stadium for 15 years but that agreement came to an end following Saturday’s win over Shrewsbury Town.

Rovers will play their first game in their newly-named stadium on December 27 when they host Sunderland.

