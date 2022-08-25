News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers have 11 points so far from an unbeaten start and are well-placed in the early season table.

The new-look League Two SkyBet promotion odds after good early starts for Doncaster Rovers, Mansfield Town, Salford City, Northampton Town, Leyton Orient, Barrow and Stevenage

Doncaster Rovers have had a good start to the League Two campaign so far.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 9:52 am

Gary McSheffrey’s boys remain unbeaten so far with 11 points from their first five games.

It is a start which has seen Rovers’ promotion odds cut, though they are still not being backed as one of the teams to take a promotion spot.

Expected promotion rivals Northampton Town and Mansfield Town have started strongly, while Leyton Orient are living up to the pre-season predictions for a good season at Brisbane Road.

Stevenage and Barrow have had blistering starts to give their expected relegation fight a massive boost, but how long can they keep it for?

Stockport County were pre-season title favourites, along with Salford City, but they have had big struggles so far, with one win and four defeats to kick off the season with.

Here’s how SkyBet sees the automatic promotion race shaping up.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Rovers news here

1. Rochdale

33/1

Photo: Getty Images

2. Hartlepool United

20/1

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Colchester United

18/1

Photo: Getty Images

4. Harrogate Town

14/1

Photo: Getty Images

