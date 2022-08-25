The new-look League Two SkyBet promotion odds after good early starts for Doncaster Rovers, Mansfield Town, Salford City, Northampton Town, Leyton Orient, Barrow and Stevenage
Doncaster Rovers have had a good start to the League Two campaign so far.
Gary McSheffrey’s boys remain unbeaten so far with 11 points from their first five games.
It is a start which has seen Rovers’ promotion odds cut, though they are still not being backed as one of the teams to take a promotion spot.
Expected promotion rivals Northampton Town and Mansfield Town have started strongly, while Leyton Orient are living up to the pre-season predictions for a good season at Brisbane Road.
Stevenage and Barrow have had blistering starts to give their expected relegation fight a massive boost, but how long can they keep it for?
Stockport County were pre-season title favourites, along with Salford City, but they have had big struggles so far, with one win and four defeats to kick off the season with.
Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.
You can get all the latest Rovers news here