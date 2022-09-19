The much-changed Doncaster Rovers side expected to take on Lincoln City in Papa Johns Trophy
Gary McSheffrey is once again expected to ring the changes for Doncaster Rovers’ latest game in the Papa Johns Trophy.
Rovers travel to Sincil Bank tomorrow night to take on League One outfit Lincoln City, who beat Barnsley 3-0 in their opening game in the competition.
McSheffrey made ten changes as Doncaster drew 0-0 against Newcastle United’s under-21s last time out.
They also picked up a bonus point after winning the deciding penalty shoot-out to head into Tuesday’s clash second in Group E.
Here’s our expected line up.
