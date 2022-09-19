News you can trust since 1925
The much-changed Doncaster Rovers side expected to take on Lincoln City in Papa Johns Trophy

Gary McSheffrey is once again expected to ring the changes for Doncaster Rovers’ latest game in the Papa Johns Trophy.

By Steve Jones
Monday, 19th September 2022, 9:52 am

Rovers travel to Sincil Bank tomorrow night to take on League One outfit Lincoln City, who beat Barnsley 3-0 in their opening game in the competition.

McSheffrey made ten changes as Doncaster drew 0-0 against Newcastle United’s under-21s last time out.

They also picked up a bonus point after winning the deciding penalty shoot-out to head into Tuesday’s clash second in Group E.

Here’s our expected line up.

1. Match action

Doncaster's Kieran Agard celebrates his winning goal against Sutton United.

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. GK

Louis Jones

Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

3. RB

Charlie Seaman

Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

4. LB

James Maxwell

Photo: HOWARD ROE

